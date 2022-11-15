KPMG Australia Appoints Alyse Sue To New Metaverse Futures Head Role – B&T

KPMG Australia has appointed startup founder, tech entrepreneur, and software engineer Alyse Sue to the newly created position of head of metaverse futures.

The role will see Sue build new business models for the firm based on the apparently “game changing” metaverse technologies.

Sue will re-join KPMG, where she worked as a senior consultant on the company’s Innovate team from 2012-15. She is now joining the Futures team as a director and will report to KPMG Futures partner James Mabbott.

Since leaving KPMG, Sue co-founded multiple startups, including Transhuman Coin — a decentralised finance project that invests in and supports emerging tech that “enhances human biology.” She was also a founding member of FutrDAO and part of the UNAA Climate Change Committee. Sue has most recently been working as head of web3 at software development and consulting firm Palo IT.

“We are fielding an ever-increasing number of enquiries from clients around the use of metaverse and web3, and are excited to be appointing Alyse to this pivotal role for the firm,” said Mabbott.

“We are constantly looking at how we can harness the firm’s depth of capability around emerging technologies, and Alyse will help us test and develop new business models and applications utilizing the technologies that make the metaverse real. This builds on our deep credibility in blockchain most notably KPMG Origins. She brings a wide range of experience around both web3 and metaverse applications, as well as hands-on experience building product in the space.”

Sue, meanwhile, had this to say:

“I’m excited to join KPMG Futures as they are operating at the forefront of game changing technologies, offering a unique approach to growth and innovation. KPMG Futures is about how we can incubate and build new ventures from within the firm and it’s a positive approach to accelerating outcomes for clients and the firm. I’ve spent the past seven years building ventures and this is what I love doing and I spend most of my time in web3 and metaverse so the role is a perfect fit. My objective is to build a multimillion-dollar business opportunity for the firm by 2025.”