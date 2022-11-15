Kylian Mbappe joining Man Utd may affect five Erik ten Hag favourites

Antony

Antony was very much Ten Hag’s marquee signing this past summer and the Brazilian has impressed in parts. He’s the go-to starter out on the right now, ahead of Sancho, and could form a scary partnership with Mbappe.

Antony would get more space out wide as well as have the freedom to roam more centrally in a free-flowing attacking system alongside Mbappe.

Bruno Fernandes

The biggest benefactor may well be United’s main attacking midfielder. The 28-year-old may have slowed down in front of goal these past few years, but he started his United career on fire with bags of assists for United attackers.

Mbappe will be exactly the type of player to sit on the shoulder of the defence, waiting for Fernandes to pick out a pass. The Portugal international hasn’t had a central target like that for a while with Ronaldo not that kind of player now.