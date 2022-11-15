Law and Order SVU’s Ice-T didn’t approve of Stabler and Benson romance

Speaking on the Drew Barrymore Show, Mariska added: “All I know is this Earth is going to shake when that moment happens.”

Throughout the series, Benson has been in and out of relationships but rarely did they amount to anything long-term.

Fans have suggested the captain was holding out for Stabler to initiate and express his romantic feelings for her.

Other viewers didn’t want this and were convinced Benson and Stabler were strictly platonic.

Law and Order SVU season 24 is available on NBC is the US. A UK release date has yet to be announced.