Level these Modern Warfare II weapons up before Warzone 2.0 drops | Digital Trends

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is nearly here, and players have spent a considerable amount of time playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II to prepare. Both games share progression systems, so all the weapons you’ve unlocked and leveled in Modern Warfare II will carry over to Warzone 2.0.

But which weapons should you prioritize leveling first? You’ll want to have some weapons at max level right when you start so you can hit the ground running in Warzone 2.0, and in this guide, we’ll show you which ones are the best. Keep in mind, it’s best to have a diverse set of weapons available as soon as you begin, since Warzone 2.0 will throw you into a variety of situations.

These are the 8 best weapons you should level in Modern Warfare II to prepare for Warzone 2.0.

Recommended reading:

Assault Rifles

TAQ-56

Assault Rifles were key in Warzone and will likely be as important in Warzone 2.0. With that in mind, we highly recommend having the TAQ-56 and all of its attachments ready to go, as this weapon is highly accurate, and hits hard without sacrificing its control. The TAQ-56 has competitive aim-down-sights (ADS) times, a fast time to kill (TTK), and has low recoil, making it easy for all players to use.

Kastov 762

The Kastov 762 is sort of the inverse of the TAQ-56: It’s a little harder to control, but has a faster TTK, making it great for higher-skill players. If you land headshots with the Kastov, you will absolutely delete your opponents, but the tradeoff is that it has significantly more recoil. Aside from that, the Kastov has a bit slower ADS time than the TAQ, along with a slower fire rate, which means it’s less forgiving. Still, if you land your shots, this has the potential to be the best assault rifle in the game.

SMGs

Lachmann Sub

With SMGs, accuracy is less important. Instead, TTK is king, and few are on the level as the Lachmann Sub. This weapon is just excellent all-around, with competitive TTKs, fast ADS speed, and great mobility. Up close, this weapon has the potential to shred through enemies, outclassing nearly every other SMG in the game. It’s also easy to control, allowing you to secure more eliminations at mid-range. This is more of an all-rounder, but especially ideal for close quarters.

Vaznev-9K

The Vaznev-9K is similar to the Lachmann Sub, but with the potential to take down foes faster at range. It’s also a bit more consistent across the board, which is why it’ll likely be a great choice for sniper support builds. Past 10 meters or so, the Vaznev outclasses the Lachmann in terms of TTK, though, not by much. Both weapons are excellent, but if you’re looking to excel at mid-range, the Vaznev is the SMG for you.

LMG

RAAL MG

Hands down, the RAAL MG has one of the (if not the) fastest TTKs in the game. Because of this, you’ll want to have it leveled and ready to go when Warzone 2.0 launches. Though, as with many weapons in the game, it does have some downsides to keep its power in check. With it being an LMG, it’s extremely slow across the board, with sluggish ADS times, mobility, and reload speeds. This alone makes it hard to use, but if you’re already aimed at your opponent, you’ll likely win the gunfight with the RAAL.

Marksman Rifles

SP-R 208

When it comes to fast-paced, aggressive snipers, the SP-R 208 is our top choice. Sure, it falls into the Marksman Rifle category, but considering its high damage output, it’ll likely function similarly to its Warzone counterpart — which is, for all intents and purposes, a sniper. This weapon has fast ADS times, decent bullet velocity, and a faster fire rate than some of the heavy snipers, making it great for players looking to run around quickly. It won’t be as good for super long distances since its bullet velocity is slower, but within 75 meters or so, the SP-R 208 is unmatched.

EBR-14

The EBR-14 is reminiscent of the DMR from Warzone — featuring a semi-auto fire style and lots of power. Since Warzone 2.0 will throw players into long-range battles, having plenty of accuracy and power is key. The EBR-14 might struggle to compete with other automatic rifles at 50 meters or so, but beyond that, it will demolish the competition, so it’s a good idea to have it leveled for Warzone 2.0.

Sniper Rifles

LA-B 330

As for long-range snipers, the best choice is the LA-B 330. This weapon should be your go-to for taking down enemies from hundreds of meters away. It’ll have slower ADS, mobility, and fire rate than the SP-R 208, but considering its bullet velocity is noticeably faster, it’ll outperform many of the lightweight snipers from afar.

Editors’ Recommendations

























