Liz Hurley delights fans as she makes sizzling comeback in tiny bikini


Liz Hurley, 57, surely left plenty of jaws on the floor as she flaunted her incredible figure while wearing a teeny baby blue bikini.

Liz blew kisses to her 2.4m Instagram followers in a clip to Sade’s Kiss Of Life. In the caption, Liz celebrated being “back in a bikini”, and plenty of her fans were celebrating too.

Gary shared: “I had a crush on you at 15, and I still have a crush on you at 37 lol.”

Brian echoed: “How does she look that good??? A deal with the Devil???” While Anthony remarked: “Holy moly I need to call a doctor.”

And Natalie exclaimed: “Ok, ok, okaaaay Miss Hurley! You need to share your exact daily food and exercise regime with us all so we have a teeny chance to look this incredible!” (sic) 



