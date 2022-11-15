Lucid reveals new lower-cost versions of the Air electric luxury sedan

CEO Peter Rawlinson said in an interview with CNBC’s Phil LeBeau the Lucid Air Pure will start at $87,400. An all-wheel drive version with 410 miles of range will ship by the end of this year, and a rear-wheel drive version will arrive in 2023.

Luxury electric vehicle maker Lucid Group on Tuesday revealed several new versions of its Air sedan – including its lowest-cost model yet.

The company also announced the Lucid Air Touring, with all-wheel drive, 620 horsepower and an EPA-estimated 425 miles of range. Lucid said the Touring is its “most efficient model yet,” able to travel about 4.6 miles per kilowatt-hour.

The Touring starts at $107,400, and deliveries will be underway shortly, Lucid said.

Lucid also said the high-performance Air Sapphire, which it revealed in August, is undergoing final tuning now. Lucid currently estimates that the Air Sapphire will accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour in 1.89 seconds and have a top speed of 205 miles per hour, making it the world’s quickest sedan.

The Air Sapphire starts at $249,000, and production will begin in the first half of next year.