Madness 2023 tickets – Here’s when Madness tickets go on sale





This week Madness announced they will be playing two big concerts in summer 2023. Following on from their sold-out gigs in 2022, the ska band have once again teamed up with Forestry England to perform two more shows during Forest Live – a string of concerts taking place in Britain’s great outdoors. Tickets go on sale in just a few days, and they are expected to sell out once again.

When do Madness tickets go on sale? Tickets for Madness’ 2023 shows go on sale Friday, November 18, 2022, at 9am. Fans of the Our House singers can grab tickets from Ticketmaster, Live Nation, See Tickets, as well as other retailers. Madness are currently playing two dates in June 2023, the first of which will take place in Cannock Chase Forest. Buy Madness tickets here Scroll down for a full list of Madness concert dates and locations

Madness recently announced they are in the recording studio for the first time in six years. This upcoming 12th album will be the first follow-up since their 11th record, Can’t Touch Us Now, which was released back in 2016. The album was a success, hitting number five on the UK Album Charts. It was their highest-ranking album since 2009’s release, The Liberty of Norton Folgate. Buy Madness tickets here Scroll down for a full list of Madness concert dates and locations

Madness 2023 Concert Dates (with Hollie Cook as support) Thursday, June 8 – Cannock Chase Forest, near Rugeley, Staffs Thursday, June 15 – Delamere Forest, near Northwich, Cheshire

Like Loading...