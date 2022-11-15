The creator of Magic: The Gathering has launched the next phase of his Web3 PvP card game. Blockchain Brawlers, the P2E game now has a PvP mode! Players can now battle opponents, put their skills to the test, and rank on the community leaderboard. Additionally, players also have the power to level up their characters and reap in-game token rewards.

Here’s all you need to know about the Web3 fighting game.

What is Blockchain Brawlers?

Blockchain Brawlers is a new Web3 fighting card game built on the Wax blockchain, created in collaboration with Web3 gaming studio, Tyranno Studios (formerly known as Wax Studios). The game launched in March 2022 and received a lot of success. In their second week of launching, they saw a total of $430 million in volume traded. Originally, the game only included a PvE (Player vs Environment) mode, but it has now expanded to PvP, which has the community excited.

“I am aiming for a game that is entertaining and immersive with real strategic choices and opportunity for risk taking—yet easy enough to learn that it opens up Blockchain Brawlers to a broad player audience,” Richard Garfield, the creator of Magic: The Gathering, said in a statement.

PvP game mode details

First and foremost, players wanting to experience the game must buy a Blockchain Brawlers starter pack NFT. This pack includes a Brawler (an in-game character), 8 deck cards, a taunt card, a finisher card, and an attack card. In detail, each unique Brawler has different traits that determine the character’s performance. Players are also able to level up their Brawlers to earn more rewards and have different in-game experiences. Additionally, the team has launched a new feature called ‘Brawl-O-Seums,’ which allows players to own NFT land plots and craft their own items. Not to mention, players will also earn BRWL tokens when battling in PvP mode, which is the game’s currency. Are you ready to battle? Here’s a guide to help you get started.