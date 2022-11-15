Maine man’s 1989 Chevy truck closing in on 1 million miles Updated: 4:30 PM EST Nov 14, 2022



SO FROM MADE IN MAINE TO WHAT YOU MIGHT CALL,,, 'MODIFIED' IN MAINE…. IF YOU LIVE IN THE WESTBROOK AREA,, GOOD CHANCE YOU'VE SEEN THIS BLACK PICK UP TRUCK TOOLING AROUND TOWN.. IT BELONGS TO A GUY NAMED LARRY FUR-AN-TEE AND HE IS OUT TO TURN THE TIDE ON 'PLANNED OBSOLESCENCE'. LARRY HAS MADE SO MANY INGENIUS MODIFICATIONS TO THE TRUCK'S ENGINE — HE IS NOW CLOSING IN ON HIS GOAL TO DRIVE THAT TRUCK MORE THAN ONE- –NATS OF CAR DRIVING– (04-00-26) "I'M GOING TO TRY TO MAKE IT AT LEAST A MILLION MILES (BUTT TO 04-00-39) IT'S A LABOR OF LOVE AT THIS POINT." AS FAR FETCHED AS 1-MILLION MILES MIGHT SEEM,,,, LARRY FERRANTE'S 1989 CHEVY PICK UP IS ALREADY MORE THAN 8- 10THS OF THE WAY THERE — OR SO HE FIGURES… (04-00-09) "I LOST THE SPEEDOMETER ABOUT 10- 15 YEARS AGO AT 605 THOUSAND,, AND IT'S MY DAILY DRIVER SO IF I HAD TO ESTIMATE MY MILAGE I'M UP TO 800, 805….. –NATS OF HOOD POPPING OPEN– (03-39-07) 'WE HAVE FOUR OIL SYSTEMS'… ALL THOSE MULTITUDE OF MILES,, LARRY TOUTS IS THANKS TO WHAT'S NOW UNDER THE HOOD… (03-39-10) "TWO INLINE AMSOIL SYSTEMS' AND WHILE THE ENGINE, TRANSMISSION AND DRIVE TRAIN ARE STILL THE ORIGINALS,,, (03-39-45) 'WE PUMP THE OIL BY THROWING A SET OF SWITCHES, SETS A SERIES OF SOLINOIDS' IT'S THE MANY MECHANICAL MODIFICATIONS HE'S DEVISED WHICH INCLUDE "AN ARRAY" OF PUMPS, HEATERS AND ELECTRICAL GADGETS THAT KEEP THIS ENGINE HUMMING — (04-01-29) "SO IT'S BEEN A PERIOD OF ABOUT 20 YEARS OF ADDING THINGS TO IT TO GET TO A POINT TO WHERE IT IS NOW." –NATS OF SPRAY PAINT– A LITTLE SPRAY PAINT FOR TOUCH UPS…. (04-11-40) TAP, TAP, TAP "KEEPS HER LOOKING LIKE BRAND NEW" LARRY IS THE FIRST TO ADMIT ,,, IT'S NOT THE SHARPEST LOOKING TRUCK ON THE ROAD —- AND IT DOES HAVE ISSUES INCLUDING NO SPEEDOMETER… BUT, AGAIN,, IN THE SPIRIT OF AUTOMOTIVE INGENUITY,, AND HIS PASSION TO KEEP THIS TRUCK ROLLING,, AN OLD POLICE RADAR SYSTEM DOES THE JOB…. (04-00-01) "I SORT OF FELL IN LOVE WITH IT AND THE OBJECTIVE IS TO KEEP IT GOING AS LONG AS I CAN." KEEP IT GOING,,, AT LEAST, ANOTHER 2- HUNDRED THOUSAND MILES …. PROUDLY PROCLAIMING 8- HUNDRED 5 THOUSAND, SO FAR,,,, THAT'S NOT BAD HE SAYS FOR THIS OLD TRUCK HE PAID JUST 5-HUNDRED DOLLARS FOR IN 1993,,,, (04-03-25) "I JUST LIKE TO PROVE THAT VEHICLES WITH THE CORRECT AMOUNT OF CARE AND BEING PROACTIVE YOU CAN MAKE YOU VEHICLE LAST A MILLION MILES." AND,, AGAIN,, HE IS WELL ON HIS WAY….. BY THE WAY,,,,, LARRY IS AN ELECTICIAN BY TRADE….