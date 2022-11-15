Man Utd icon Rooney’s ‘bemused’ reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo attack

Cristiano Ronaldo’s verbal attack on Wayne Rooney during his controversial ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ interview left his former Manchester United team-mate bemused. And Rooney has made his stance clear in response to the 37-year-old striker’s deep-cutting comments.

Rooney and Gary Neville have gone on record this season to suggest United are a better team without Ronaldo, and he needs to accept a reduced role at his age. But the Portuguese star hasn’t taken likely to what he believes is criticism, blasting the pair and claiming ‘they are not his friends’.

He told Piers Morgan: “I don’t understand [the criticism]. You should ask this question to him [Rooney], but I don’t know why he criticises me so bad… He finished his career in [his] 30s. So, I’m still playing [at a] high level. I’m not going to say that I’m looking better than him, which is true, but… It’s hard to listen to that kind of criticism and negativity from people who play with you, for example, Gary Neville, as well.

“People can have their own opinion, but they don’t really know what’s going on. For example, inside the training ground and Carrington or even my life. They have to listen to my point of view as well. Because it’s easy to criticise, but if you don’t know the whole story, it’s easy. They are not my friends.”

