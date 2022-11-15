Man Utd set to finally lose long-term transfer target to Juventus

Manchester United could finally lose out on long-linked transfer target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, with Juventus reportedly plotting a January pursuit. The Red Devils have relentlessly been touted to move for Milinkovic-Savic since Jose Mourinho was at the helm, but Juve could spell the end of the speculation this winter.

The 27-year-old midfielder has impressed again this season, registering five goals and seven assists in 20 games across Serie A and the Europa League. And he could be on the verge of a blockbuster switch across Italy to squash Premier League rumours once and for all.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus are willing to offer £43.6million (€50m) plus add-ons to lure Milinkovic-Savic away from Lazio in the January transfer window. Massimiliano Allegri wants reinforcements for the second half of the season as The Old Lady face a fight to finish in the Champions League spots in Serie A.

Milinkovic-Savic’s Lazio contract expires in 2024, and his camp has paused negotiations over an extension until after the World Cup, potentially paving the way for a January exit. And Juventus are ready to take advantage with an enticing approach after their fans applauded him in Sunday’s 3-0 triumph in Turin.

