Man Utd’s 7 World Cup exiles who can wow Erik ten Hag in friendlies

After Sunday’s 2-1 Premier League win at Fulham, Manchester United’s players will have linked up with their respective national teams with a spring in their step on Monday. The Red Devils have 16 representatives at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but several of Erik ten Hag’s squad have faced exclusion.

With a six-week break upon him, Ten Hag will likely have a short break after a hectic first-third of his maiden season in charge. However, he’ll be itching to use the majority of the period before United’s next game to drill down his philosophy further on the training pitch and in two December friendlies against Cadiz CF and Real Betis.

Ten Hag will take plenty of youth players to the Spain training camp, with the prospect of handing them minutes against the La Liga opposition. But Express Sport pinpoints seven first-team World Cup exiles who have the opportunity to impress the United boss while many of his regular starters are out of the picture.

David de Gea

Spain boss Luis Enrique sensationally snubbed David de Gea due to continued reservations over the goalkeeper’s fit for his system. And amid United exit rumours for the same reason, he needs to use the break to develop with the ball at his feet further to keep his No 1 shirt beyond next summer.

