Many elderly drivers refuse to learn new Highway Code rules

A recent survey found that only one in 10 UK drivers would have the correct knowledge to pass the theory test if they were to take it today. One in five drivers over the age of 55 admitted they have not revisited the Highway Code since passing their test, a significant cause for concern for all road users.
Despite the almost annual updates, 52 percent of drivers have either never read the Highway Code, have not read it since they passed their test, or can’t remember it at all.
Age Co, the organisation that conducted the survey, said it was a “concerning result” considering 75 percent of people drive multiple times a week, or some even daily.
Some of the most commonly misunderstood rules included the Dutch Reach rule, towing and electric vehicles.
In January, one of the largest updates was introduced, with the Dutch Reach being one of the most contentious new additions.
READ MORE: E10 petrol could cause cracking and ‘dry out’ rubber seals
Carolyn Hector, Director of Marketing, Brand and Product Development at Age Co, said: “We conducted this research to uncover drivers’ knowledge of the new Highway Code.
“While many of us think we are perfectly safe and good drivers, not knowing the latest regulations puts us, and others, at risk.
“It’s a real concern that many drivers could be making illegal driving decisions, completely unaware.”
A surprising finding was that 80 percent of respondents believe they need to leave a gap of just half a metre between their car and a cyclist when overtaking.
READ MORE: Elderly drivers slam ‘ageist’ car park payment overhaul
Men over the age of 50 were found to be more aware of the changes than women, although of those that could recall specific changes, women were more aware.
When it comes to areas with the best drivers based on knowledge of the current Highway Code, Bristol came out on top with 37.8 percent of drivers aware of the changes, compared to only 6.2 percent of drivers in Southampton.
Glasgow and Norwich also made the top three, whereas Birmingham and Sheffield sat at the bottom of the list.
The latest version of the Highway Code, which was introduced in January 2022, provides new guidance around cyclists and self-driving cars, to name a few changes.
Since its release, less than 20 percent of respondents have read the Highway Code, with Age Co saying that it shows “the majority of us are way out of date on our knowledge”.
Source link