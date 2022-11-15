Many elderly drivers refuse to learn new Highway Code rules

A recent survey found that only one in 10 UK drivers would have the correct knowledge to pass the theory test if they were to take it today. One in five drivers over the age of 55 admitted they have not revisited the Highway Code since passing their test, a significant cause for concern for all road users.

Despite the almost annual updates, 52 percent of drivers have either never read the Highway Code, have not read it since they passed their test, or can’t remember it at all.

Age Co, the organisation that conducted the survey, said it was a “concerning result” considering 75 percent of people drive multiple times a week, or some even daily.

Some of the most commonly misunderstood rules included the Dutch Reach rule, towing and electric vehicles.

In January, one of the largest updates was introduced, with the Dutch Reach being one of the most contentious new additions.

READ MORE: E10 petrol could cause cracking and ‘dry out’ rubber seals