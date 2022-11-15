MarketAcross Joins Polkastarter Gaming & Web3 Stalwarts For Pioneering GAM3 Awards

Tel Aviv, Israel, 15th November, 2022, Chainwire

First-of-its-kind Web3 gaming event to connect the community, gaming studios, and influential industry participants to reward selected winners from over 200 games for 16 unique categories

Echoing the rapid growth of blockchain-based gaming and rising investment inflows, Polkastarter will be hosting the first-ever GAM3 Awards to showcase the industry’s progress in constructing engaging, entertaining Web3 games. To handle the award show’s coverage, publicity, and promotion, MarketAcross is collaborating with Polkastarter and other leading industry participants as the event’s official media partner.

Slated for a Twitch broadcast on December 15, 2022, the GAM3 Awards are designed to highlight the best Web3 games delivering a fun and engaging experience for players instead of concentrating on token economies and gamification typical of blockchain gaming titles. The event’s judges will evaluate over 200 Web3 games across 16 categories before doling out $300,000 in prizes to the winning teams. Prizes are sponsored by a consortium of crypto’s biggest names, including the Blockchain Game Alliance, Immutable X, Machinations, and Ultra, among others.

Besides its role as the official event media partner, MarketAcross Managing Partner Itai Elizur will be serving as a judge on the awards panel. He will join over 30 other industry creators, investors, and experts who command extensive experience across both the Web2 and Web3 gaming landscapes to evaluate the nominated projects based on the quality of their gaming experiences before voting for the winners. The community and studios will also participate in selecting winners in award categories such as People’s Choice, Games’ Choice, and Best Content Creator.

Joining the judging process are Ancient8 Co-Founder Nathan N, Animoca Brands Senior Manager Jesper Lindquist, Avalanche Head of Gaming Edward Chang, Avocado DAO CEO Brendan Wong, BNB Chain Business Development Director John Izaguirre, Fractal Founder Justin Kan, Lv.99 Co-Founder Yoshihisa Hashimoto, Polygon Studios Head of Global Games Urvit Goel, Sfermion General Partner Dan Patterson, Solana Foundation Tech & Product Leadership Matt Sorg, YGG Head of Partnerships Sarutobi Sasuke, and many others.

MarketAcross Managing Partner Itai Elizur concludes, “The success of Web3 gaming ultimately depends on competing with AAA gaming titles to attract and engage a broader gamer audience. We truly appreciate the approach the GAM3 Awards embodies of basing awards on gameplay instead of tokenomics. While many play-to-earn titles are entering the space, we argue that any Web3 gaming triumph will be the function of great storylines, stunning graphics, and engaging gameplay, which is why this event’s core philosophy is so indispensable.”

“We called it the “GAME” awards, with a 3, to keep the focus on the actual games themselves, get rid of the web3 jargon and negative connotation, while still paying tribute to the underlying web3 tech that we believe will help shape the future of gaming. The GAM3 Awards is set to highlight the high quality of web3 games in the space and showcase the true potential of blockchain technology integration, without jeopardizing the quality of the games themselves.” stated Omar Ghanem, Head of Gaming at Polkastarter.

Established in 2013, MarketAcross is an accomplished public relations and marketing firm offering superior global coverage to ambitious blockchain-based projects. Through its ongoing efforts, MarketAcross has collaborated with the industry’s leading exchanges and blockchains, including Binance, Polkadot, Polygon, and Solana. In addition to helping clients advance their missions through awareness campaigns, MarketAcross positions clients in front of relevant cryptocurrency and blockchain audiences worldwide.

GAM3 Awards 2022 is the inaugural edition of the annual web3 gaming awards. Hosted by Polkastarter Gaming, Polkastarter’s first step at reimagining the future of blockchain gaming, which has grown to a community of over 70,000 gamers across the globe. The awards celebrate the highest quality web3 games, with the event boasting industry leaders, ecosystems and media outlets and rewards the top games developers and content creators with monetary prizes and services valued at over $300,000.

