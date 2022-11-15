Maroon 5 announce 2023 tour – here’s when tickets go on sale





Maroon 5 have today announced they are embarking on a UK and European tour throughout summer 2023, beginning in June. To round off the intense ten-day jaunt around the world, the Songs About Jane writers will be playing London’s O2 Arena on July 3, 2023. Tickets are about to go on sale, and fans can get them this week.

When do Maroon 5 tickets go on sale? Tickets for Maroon 5 go on sale this Friday, November 18, 2022, at 10am on Live Nation. Buy your Maroon 5 tickets here. London’s O2 Arena is an enormous, 20,000-capacity venue that will likely sell out once tickets are released, so fans are encouraged to act fast. Ticket prices have not yet been revealed, but chances are they will edge towards £100 as most O2 events do. Scroll down for a full list of Maroon 5 tour dates and locations.

Presale information has also not yet been released, but this article will be updated with any opportunities fans may have to get tickets early. Maroon 5 will be playing their final show of the tour in London, after venturing through Europe in the month before. The Sugar and Sunday Morning singers will kick off in Portugal before moving through Spain, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany and France. This is the first major tour on this side of the world since 2018. Since then, they have released a brand new album, 2021’s Jordi. Buy your Maroon 5 tickets here.

The album has released some massive hits, including Beautiful Mistakes (Ft Megan Thee Stallion), which charted in the top 20. The Adam Levine-fronted band also recently surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify with their monolithic hit Nobody’s Love. This December, Maroon 5 will be hitting Qatar Live’s World Stage, alongside Robbie Williams and Post Malone. Buy your Maroon 5 tickets here. Scroll down for a full list of Maroon 5 tour dates and locations.

Maroon 5 2023 Tour Dates JUNE 2023 13 – Lisbon, Portugal Passeio Maritimo De Alges 15 – Madrid, Spain Wizink Center 16 – Barcelona, Spain Palau Sant Jordi 21 – Prague, Czech Republic Prague Rocks 23 – Odense, Denmark Tinderbox 25 – Nijmegen, Netherlands Goffertpark 27 – Berlin, Germany Waldbühne 29 – Paris, France Paris La Défense Arena 30 – Arras, France Main Square Festival JULY 2023 03 – London, UK The O2

