Whether we realize it or not a lot of us will eventually end up as names on index cards.

Well, amongst the many cool artifacts, oddities and documents at the museum are thousands upon thousands upon thousands of index cards that correspond to Manistee newspapers.

These cards, alphabetized by surname, tell the exact date of when a particular life event — a birth, a death, a marriage, an anniversary, a special circumstance — was written about and published in said newspapers.

For example one such index card might say:

Smith, Bobby

An article on Bobby Smith and Susie Jones united in marriage.

Manistee News Advocate – July 16, 1922

For people doing genealogy, this is an invaluable service that the museum provides as staff or volunteers will be able to pull the newspaper from that day and the person researching their ancestors can read said article or articles.

Also included in those files are Census information as well as cemetery information — i.e. which cemetery in Manistee County an ancestor is interred as well as the location of the burial plot in said cemetery.

In addition, a listing of the commercial and residential buildings constructed in Manistee County from the years 1869 to 1959 can also be found in our files. These listings correlate with newspaper articles that often describe when and who constructed these buildings.

I say all of this because the person largely responsible for spearheading these monumental achievements was Mary Ann Grabowski who passed away on Oct. 28.

Submitted photo/Manistee County Historical Museum

Mary Ann, who was born, raised and continued to reside in Manistee for nearly 80 years, was the former assistant director of the Manistee County Historical Museum where she worked from the early 1980s to the early 1990s for a total of nine years.

Even though her tenure at the museum ended, she would often be found perusing the newspapers and various other documents to do research for others or to help out at the museum whenever it was needed.

Thinking about my years at the museum and knowing Mary Ann, she was what I would refer to as “good company.” She was kind, funny, one heck of a historian and incredibly knowledgeable.

She also had a distinct voice, and if by chance the phone rang and I would answer it on a phone that didn’t have caller ID, I would instantly know who it was at the first word she uttered.

When I first started at the museum and a question arose that either I or former museum director, Steve Harold couldn’t quite find the answer to, he would usually say, “Call Mary Ann because she knows where all of the bodies are buried.”

This sentence would always make Steve chuckle whenever he said it because Mary Ann would normally know the answer to our quandary or at least know where to find it — and she literally knew the cemeteries of where most of the people in Manistee County were buried because she documented all of it for the aforementioned genealogy files.

Museum humor aside, her contributions to the Manistee County Historical Museum and the community at large have gone under appreciated over the years and yet have become the primary tool used by researchers that come into the museum to learn and study their family as well as the places they built and lived in Manistee County. As such, all of us are indebted for the years and years of research she, and a small group of volunteers, did in making this a reality.

So if an afterlife awaits us and we will thus at some point become a name on an index card inside the museum’s vast files … Mary Ann will be amongst all of those people and names and if she’s there, how could we ever ask for better company?