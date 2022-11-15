Meghan and Harry plan to build own world in new imaginary universe





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning to build their own world in a new virtual universe in a bid to reach millions more fans. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be in talks with a technology company launching the world’s first public “land sale” in the metaverse, which many people think could be the future of the internet.

Harry and Meghan, who are living in California after quitting royal duties, are following in the footsteps of celebrities including singer Justin Bieber and socialite Paris Hilton who have already joined the metaverse. A source close to the couple told the Mirror: “Both Meghan and Harry believe they will an even greater ability to spread their message if they have a presence in the virtual world as well as the physical world. “They’ve spoken to a variety of experts and the view is this is the next stage to take their brand truly global.”

Metaverse users wear a headset to enter a virtual world using technology like virtual and augmented reality. People can use digital currencies such as Bitcoin to buy goods, services and land to build their own world. Harry and Meghan could appear as digital avatars of themselves in the metaverse. The couple, who started their charitable foundation Archewell in 2020, are reportedly in advanced talks with Pax.World to launch the next stage of their brand business.

The technology firm is offering “immersive, life-like experiences” in a 3D world. An industry insider said: “Harry and Meghan have already gone global. This would take them into a different stratosphere.” Pax.World’s founder Frank Fitzgerald said it was offering the Sussexes a plot of “prime” land in the metaverse. It comes as Harry and Meghan are pursuing new lives of personal and financial freedom in the US after stepping back as working royals in March 2020.

When they quit the monarchy the late Queen banned them from using their Sussex Royal brand. They have since signed lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify to make shows and podcasts. The couple have filmed a reality show for Netflix, while the latest episode of Meghan’s Archwell podcast was out today. Representatives for the Sussexes have been contacted for comment.

