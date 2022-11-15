Meghan claims ‘influential’ woman told her not to give up ‘activism’





Meghan Markle has said one of the world’s most “influential and inspiring” woman begged her not to give up “activism” on the eve of her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. Speaking on her Spotify podcast Archetypes, Meghan claimed the unnamed woman urged her to continue her activism for the sake of women and girls around the world. The Duchess was speaking about female activism in the podcast.

Meghan also told how being “woke” is not “disgusting or outrageous” and instead praised people for raising awareness of injustice around the world. She thanked one of her guests, Jameela Jamil, for “fighting back” on her behalf after the actress said she was “outraged” by the “unfathomable amount of s— that you take, Meghan”. This episode marked the tenth in her series which sees the Duchess speaking about different topics with a range of guests. Meghan spoke about gender equity and why she has chosen to campaign for women’s rights.

Describing the lead-up to her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, the Duchess said: “Just a few days before my wedding, a very, very influential and inspiring woman – who for her own privacy I won’t share who [it] was with you – but she said to me, I know that your life is changing but please don’t give up your activism. Don’t give up because it means so much to women and girls. “And I kept doing the work for women and girls because it matters, yes, but also because she encouraged me to do so and the collective voice of all of us telling each other.” Meghan chose not to name the woman, leaving it up to speculation for listeners. Some notable women that attended her wedding include Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams and Amal Clooney. READ MORE: Charles’s plan to sideline Andrew and Harry being rushed through

The Princess of Wales has also spoken on the mental health of mothers and promotion of women in sport. The Countess of Wessex also works with the United Nations on the protection of women from sexual violence in war zones. Addressing her podcast listeners at the end of the latest episode, Meghan said: “I know I’m saying woke. I fully realise I am spoon-feeding the clickbait, but here’s why: because woke by definition means alert to injustice in society, especially racism. “Now, what’s loaded or wrong with that? And when you layer a woman into that seemingly anodyne definition, it becomes for many disgusting [and] outrageous. But why? What is so scary about a woman having an opinion as strongly as a man does? And why do we sometimes cower to that?”

