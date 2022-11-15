Meghan Markle brings the drama with a ‘weapon’

Meghan Markle, 41, the Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry has a special “weapon” she uses to add “drama” to her looks.

The royal is lauded by many as a style icon, and her looks have inspired items to sell out. Stylist and royal fashion expert Miranda Holder explained one item of clothing Meghan returns to over and over again.

Miranda discussed the style tip on her TikTok account @themirandaholder where she has 73.8K followers.

She said: “Meghan is known for her minimalist, chic, and often understated style, but she relies on one hero piece in her wardrobe that she always uses to bring the drama and the polish to every outfit.

“It is simply the camel coat. The camel coat is the ultimate neutral piece that effortlessly upgrades and elevates any outfit.

