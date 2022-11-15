Meghan Markle brings the drama with a ‘weapon’

Meghan Markle, 41, the Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry has a special “weapon” she uses to add “drama” to her looks.
The royal is lauded by many as a style icon, and her looks have inspired items to sell out. Stylist and royal fashion expert Miranda Holder explained one item of clothing Meghan returns to over and over again.
Miranda discussed the style tip on her TikTok account @themirandaholder where she has 73.8K followers.
She said: “Meghan is known for her minimalist, chic, and often understated style, but she relies on one hero piece in her wardrobe that she always uses to bring the drama and the polish to every outfit.
“It is simply the camel coat. The camel coat is the ultimate neutral piece that effortlessly upgrades and elevates any outfit.
“True, she is classy and elegant,” one fan said. Another wrote: “She looks fabulous in beiges and camels.”
“I love her style and how you can wear it anywhere! Smart styling,” one wrote.
Another wrote: “She’s got really good taste for fashion. I wonder why she hasn’t considered starting her own line.”
“Love her minimalist style,” another fashion fan said.
Miranda took to her account to dispel claims Catherine Princess of Wales had been “copying Meghan”. She dubbed it “the clash of the camel coats” after it was said Kate Middleton copied the Duchess of Sussex.
She explained: “Princess Catherine stepped out in an all-camel outfit yesterday for her visit to Scarborough and so many of you commented saying that she’s simply copying Meghan’s signature look for a camel coat.”
Kate wore the Wool Long Run Coat, £439, by Max and Co. to visit Scarborough for a Community Impact Day.
Miranda went on: “However, Kate was not copying Meghan, because, in true Princess Catherine style, she has worn the same beautiful coat on many separate occasions.”
