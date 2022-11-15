Meghan Markle speaks out on her activism in latest Spotify podcast





The latest episode of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s podcast ‘Archetypes’ has dropped on Spotify today (November 15). This episode is titled ‘The Audacity of the Activist’ and Meghan was joined by guests Jameela Jamil and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

Jameela Jamil on Meghan and Harry’s relationship British actress and activist Jameela Jamil, known for her role on NBC’s The Good Place, joined Meghan for her Archetypes podcast this week. Jameela has long campaigned against diet culture and misogyny, and she praised Meghan’s happy and supportive relationship with Prince Harry in this week’s podcast. She said: “Because you need it because it’s an unfathomable amount of s*** that you take Meghan. I can’t believe it. READ MORE: Prince Harry enduring a ‘miserable week’ after being ‘sidelined’

“And I fought back on your behalf years before I’d ever met you because I was so outraged by it. So outraged with the twisting of this, very normal, very kind, very civilized woman that demonization, just shows how afraid they are of you. “And I’m sure maybe you can’t keep this in or whatever, but the treatment of you and I’m so sorry you’ve had to withstand it, it has re-highlighted for us the intense unkindness and bigotry and misogyny of our media and I think and I hope and I feel faith that tides are changing because so many of us are fighting back.” Meghan replied: “Well, thank you for fighting back. When all of that criticism can feel really attacking or really uncomfortable or scary. “That moment where you go, no, I just can’t put myself in this position anymore. It’s not, it’s not. Good for me, even if it’s good for the greater good.” DON’T MISS:

Iranian activist Shohreh Aghdashloo noted how she grew up in better times for the tumultuous country, stating on the podcast: “We had great healthy relationships with our neighbouring countries, European countries and the United States, to the point that we called Tehran the Paris in the Middle East, life was magical. “And I had little idea of what activism meant in general and all of a sudden, the whole world was tucked out on her head overnight. “A regime came that turned the clock back for almost a thousand years, if not more. And I, the only way I can describe it for Western listeners, those who are not familiar with what took place in Iran is to compare it with one of my favourite TV series of all times, the Handmaid’s Tale.” Shohreh added that she wanted to ask the writer of the series, Margaret Atwood, whether the turmoil in Iran had inspired her to write the series.

Meghan touches on the importance of activism As she drew her podcast to a close this week, Meghan touched on why activism is so important to her personally. Before and after joining the Royal Family, Meghan has been a champion of women’s rights and much of her charitable work centres on the issue. Her podcast Archetypes aims to dismantle the labels used to bring women down, and in previous episodes, she has touched on words including ‘diva’ and ‘bimbo’. Meghan said this week: “It reminded me of a message that was shared with me just a few days before my wedding by a very, very influential and inspiring woman who for her own privacy, I won’t share who it was with you, but she said to me, I know that your life is changing but please don’t give up your activism, don’t give up because it means so much to women and girls. “And I kept doing the work for women and girls because it matters yes, but also because she encouraged me to do so and the collective voice of all of us telling each other that matters is perhaps the point.” Meghan added that there is “safety in numbers but there’s also strength in numbers.” Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s podcast Archetypes can be streamed on Spotify.

