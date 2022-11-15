Meghan podcast guest in furious tirade over ‘demonisation’ of Duchess





Meghan Markle sat down with actress and activist Jameela Jamil to challenge the stereotypes and judgements women face in the world of activism in the latest episode of her podcast, released on Tuesday. The pair discussed the “unspoken annoyance” that swirls around female activists, with Jameela delving into her own work as an advocate for mental health who challenges diet culture. She pointed out social media as being a driving force in unhealthy relationships with body image and hit out at the treatment of women in the media, namely the Duchess of Sussex, whom Jameela argues was “demonised”.

She said: “It’s an unfathomable amount of sh*t that you take Meghan. I can’t believe it. And I fought back on your behalf years before I’d ever met you because I was so outraged by it. “I was so outraged by the twisting of this, very normal, very kind, very civilised woman. That demonisation just shows how afraid they are of you. And I’m so sorry that you’ve had to withstand it. It has re-highlighted the intense unkindness and bigotry and misogyny of our media. The actress added: “I hope and I feel that tides are changing because so many of us are fighting back.” “Thank you for fighting back,” Meghan responded. READ MORE: Meghan Markle defies Archetypes guest and refuses to reclaim ‘charged’ word ‘b**ch’

Meghan has previously opened up about having suicidal thoughts during her time as a working royal, telling Oprah Winfrey in 2021: “Look, I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry, especially, because I know how much loss he has suffered, but I knew that if I didn’t say it, then I would do it. I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. “And I remember how [Harry] just cradled me and I was, I went to the institution and said that I needed to go somewhere to get help, said that I’ve never felt this way before and I need to go somewhere, and they said I couldn’t, that it wouldn’t be good for the institution.” Meghan explained that she felt extreme distress during her time as a working royal which led her to a mental “breaking point”. She shared with the chat show host her reasoning for doing the interview, specifically for speaking out about her mental health struggles. The Duchess said: “I share this because there are so many people who are afraid to voice that they need help. And I know personally how hard it is to — not just hard it is but when your voice is silenced, to be told no…Nothing was ever done. So we had to find a solution.”

