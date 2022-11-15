Meghan’s style choice did not ‘detract’ from the Queen – unlike Kate

However, early in her royal career, on June 3, 2012, Kate stepped out for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations wearing a red dress, while Her Majesty opted for a more simple white ensemble.
Kate did look unsurprisingly stunning on the Thames River Pageant, wearing the scarlet creation from Alexander McQueen.
For a royal-appropriate look, Kate had sleeves added and the skirt lengthened.
She accessorised with a matching red hat, complete with lots of floral decorations.
The now-Princess also went for a dainty red clutch and nude LK Bennet to accessorise.
