Meghan’s style choice did not ‘detract’ from the Queen – unlike Kate

However, early in her royal career, on June 3, 2012, Kate stepped out for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations wearing a red dress, while Her Majesty opted for a more simple white ensemble.

Kate did look unsurprisingly stunning on the Thames River Pageant, wearing the scarlet creation from Alexander McQueen.

For a royal-appropriate look, Kate had sleeves added and the skirt lengthened.

She accessorised with a matching red hat, complete with lots of floral decorations.

The now-Princess also went for a dainty red clutch and nude LK Bennet to accessorise.