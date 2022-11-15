Metaverse in Bengaluru: now navigate Church Street in meta-auto

Bengaluru’s Metaverse – Luru – an immersive virtual rendition of the city will be launched today at the three-day Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022.

A global first, the launch covers a section of the city’s iconic Church Street with virtual stores, concert halls, public art and spaces, and even an auto to navigate various parts of the city.

“Starting with Church Street, Luru would follow a phase-wise plan for the Bengaluru Metaverse going on to the area around Vidhana Soudha and the Bangalore Palace where the tech summit is being hosted,” said Malini Goyal, Founder, UnboxingBLR.



It is modelled on the streets, hubs, and hotspots that make the city unique. The aim is to unify the digital presence of Bengaluru in a modern avatar: the metaverse.

In addition, the core objective is that any Luru-users can create their own spaces with simple no-code tools on www.Luru.city to build their own metaverse for free. The immersive experience of Luru will be accessible directly from the browser on mobile phones, desktops, and headsets.

“As India’s tech capital and its most global city, Luru opens the door for Bengaluru’s entry into Metaverse, I am hopeful this will help people, residents and non residents get a flavour of the city’s energy,” said Prashanth Prakash, Founding Partner at Accel, and Chairperson at UnboxingBLR.



Hombale Films (the production house behind Kannada films Kantara and KGF), fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Third Wave Coffee, Souled Store, and the Embassy Group have signed up as launch partners for Luru.

“Luru is a reflection of the city of Bengaluru, and the plurality of experiences this city has to offer. It is bringing next-generation experiences and discovery to our increasingly online lives,” said Utsav Mathur, Founder and CEO, GMetri, the Metaverse platform that is powering Luru.

The initiative is powered by GMetriXR and is an effort to create an online immersive community for the people.

