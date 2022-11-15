Mike Tindall has taken on role Prince Harry used to have – claim

“The Harry and Mike style of cheekiness can add value to the stuffy image the royals tend to have, as long as they keep within the bounds of good PR,” she added.

“Shining too much of a light on the comedy side of the royals can be risky though and a lot depends on their ability to be genuinely funny.

“Mike and (pre-the US) Harry have both made us laugh at royal events and both look like genuinely amusing guys.

“Where it doesn’t work is when the royal isn’t seen as truly funny, when it can instantly turn into a cringe moment, as Edward found out with his Royal Knockout [charity TV programme], or as Harry found out when his insights and disclosures became more about criticism than fun,” the expert claimed.

