Mike Tindall makes dig at I’m A Celebrity camp mate ‘It doesn’t shock

On Tuesday night’s instalment of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! Mike Tindall, Charlene White and Seann Walsh were all taking part in a challenge. Trying to win a treat for the camp they had to do the Shrieky Clean Deals On Wheels task. Although Mike couldn’t help but have a dig at Seann before starting.
This year, the infamous Dingo Dollar challenge on I’m A Celebrity has been switched up as it’s now called Deals on Wheels.
During the challenges, viewers get to see members from the camp try and earn extra treats with the coins they obtain through fun and light-hearted missions.
On Tuesday’s episode of the ITV show, fans watched as it was Mike Tindall, Charlene White and Seann Walsh’s turn to try and bring back some goodies.
Titled Shrieky Clean, the trio arrived at the challenge area to find a bright white room setup.
Earlier on in the episode, viewers watched as radio legend Chris Moyles brought up the subject of cleanliness to the group after his towel went missing.
Deciding to have a word with the camp he said: “With the risk of sounding like a germaphobe with cleanliness issues.
“Is there any chance that when I dry my towel and I go to get it the next day that it’s still there?
“Three days in a row and I go to get it and it’s not there. As much as I really, really like you all, I don’t want to dry my body with the stench of your balls.”
In the Bush Telegraph, Chris confesses he thinks Boy George is the towel-stealing culprit as he admitted it’s killing him being this dirty in camp.
Although Boy George commented that the show should have embossed everybody’s names on the towels so there was no confusion.
Coming up with a solution, Sue Cleaver said: “I think we count up all the towels and then we’ll have a massive wash up of all the towels today and then redistribute.”
To which camp leader Matt Hancock happily agreed.
I’m A Celebrity continues weekdays on ITV from 9pm.
