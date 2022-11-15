Mike Tindall makes dig at I’m A Celebrity camp mate ‘It doesn’t shock

On Tuesday night’s instalment of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! Mike Tindall, Charlene White and Seann Walsh were all taking part in a challenge. Trying to win a treat for the camp they had to do the Shrieky Clean Deals On Wheels task. Although Mike couldn’t help but have a dig at Seann before starting.

This year, the infamous Dingo Dollar challenge on I’m A Celebrity has been switched up as it’s now called Deals on Wheels.

During the challenges, viewers get to see members from the camp try and earn extra treats with the coins they obtain through fun and light-hearted missions.

On Tuesday’s episode of the ITV show, fans watched as it was Mike Tindall, Charlene White and Seann Walsh’s turn to try and bring back some goodies.

Titled Shrieky Clean, the trio arrived at the challenge area to find a bright white room setup.

READ MORE:Bruno Tonioli cries as Len Goodman shares Dancing with the Stars exit