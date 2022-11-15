Minds Behind Web3 Games to be Praised in  Inaugural Gam3 Award 2022

Game3 award ceremony to be held in December to appreciate Web3 devs and gamers.

Best games to be awarded in various categories.

This is creating a next level enthusiasm in the gaming community.

The Award Goes To

Venture Capital firm BitKraft to join as a partner and member of the jury. Gam3 award event to be hosted by Polkastar Gaming on 15 December, 2022.

The objective behind the award event is to appreciate the efforts of devs to build best Web3 games and provide the advantage of blockchain technology to the virtual gaming world.

Web3 games aims to provide an environment that allows devs and players to adapt to the technology. It is an integrated platform for blockchain gaming by bringing technologies such as NFTs, DeFi and blockchain in virtual gaming. It is a whole ecosystem on which devs and gamers exist to co-create applications inside the gaming world.

According to the Coin Republic, in the Q3 2022 reports, data acquisition and analytics firm DappRadder, it displays that over 50 blockchain networks with 912,000 daily Unique Active Wallets (UAW) interacted with smart contracts of blockchain games in September 2022.

However, the ongoing crypto winter has adversely affected many partnerships and investments in blockchain gaming. An estimated $156 million were processed by Web3 gaming metaverse projects. Also, the investors added $1.3 billion in blockchain gaming space.

SBF’s crypto exchange has filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11. It has also produced tremors in blockchain and Web3 gaming.

All Set for the Ceremony

As per the official website of Polkastar, Gam3 awards, has over 16 categories, more than 200 games in list, 25 plus jurors and $300,000 prize value. Mostafa Salem, Head of Gaming Research at Polkastar states- “the Web3 gaming space has evolved rapidly throughout the past year in every aspect, games studious, number of players, and most importantly, the quality of games.”

The list of award categories comes under “Game of the Year”, “RPG”, “adventure”, “Esports”, “action”, “graphics”, “shooter”, etc.The $300,000 of prizes is sponsored by blockchain game Alliance, Immutable X, Naavik, Ultra and Machinations.

The jury consists of Unvil Goel, Head of Global Games at Polygon Studious, Justin Kan, founder of Fractal, Itai Elizur, Managing Partner at Market Across, Edward Chang, Former Senior Director of Partnerships at Electronics Arts and Matt Sorg, Head of Technology at Solana Foundation.The jury’s vote will depend on 90% weight and 10% on decision of gaming community.

Axie Infinity stays on top in the list of blockchain games with 476K daily active users. Alien World saw 197,555 UAW. Splinterlands, a card battle game, reaches 3 billion battles in early 2022. The Web3 and blockchain games are still in their infancy stage, but still huge support is seen from the community.