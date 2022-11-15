Mixed night for City as Netherlands win, Japan lose and England draw with Norway

There were mixed emotions among City’s international contingent who featured in Tuesday night’s round of fixtures.

Ellie Roebuck, Chloe Kelly and Alex Greenwood started, while Esme Morgan came from the bench, as England’s drew with Julie Blakstad’s Norway.

Kerstin Casperij played the entirety as Netherlands beat Denmark.

And Yui Hasegawa suffered a second consecutive defeat with Japan as they fell to Spain.

CITY STARS ON SHOW AS ENGLAND DRAW WITH NORWAY

Roebuck was given the nod between the sticks by Sarina Weigman, and was protected by a defence that included Greenwood, who returned from injury.

The Lionesses then took the lead midway through the first half, and City’s Kelly was the architect, as her whipped cross into the box was met by Rachel Daly who headed home.

Morgan and Blakstad were introduced at half-time to add to the City-centric feel to proceedings.

But it was Roebuck who continued to impress by making two great saves in quick succession.

The first thwarted Katie Zelem who looked to capitalise on Greenwood’s mistake at the back.

And the second was her best of the night as she leapt to her right and tipped Guro Reiten’s goal-bound free-kick round the post.

Norway were reduced to 10 players when Anja Sonstevold fouled Nikita Parris in quick succession and received two yellow cards.

But it was Even Pellerud’s side who scored the game’s next goal, when Frida Maanum took advantage of Roebuck’s uncharacteristic error to tap into an empty net.

Despite a late flurry from England, the spoils were shared between the sides with the tie ending 1-1 – extending the Lionesses unbeaten record in 2022.

NEW SURROUNDINGS FOR CASPERIJ

After starting the Netherlands’ win over Costa Rica at right-wing-back last Friday, City’s Casperij was deployed on the opposite side during their 2-0 victory over Denmark.

The 22-year-old was as impressive as ever, though, and contributed to her nation recording a clean sheet.

Dominique Janssen gave Andries Jonker’s side the lead in the 26th minute via Lieke Martens assist.

And the victory was sealed when Lineth Beerensteyn bagged ten minutes after half-time.

DISAPPOINTMENT FOR HASEGAWA

After losing to England last Friday, Hasegawa’s Japan were looking to bounce back against Spain.

But Alba Redondo ensured it would be a difficult evening when she fired the ball into the net after Claudio Zornoza shot rebounded into her path nine minutes into the fixture.

Despite a spirited second half display, the Levante striker’s goal was enough for Spain to record success over Japan.