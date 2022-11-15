Modern Warfare 2 earns multiple Game Awards nominations: How to vote

Modern Warfare 2 has been nominated for multiple honors at The Game Awards 2022, and here’s how you can vote.





Since its release, Modern Warfare 2 has continued to break records and keep players entertained. With its first season inbound, things are only going to heat up as Warzone 2 and the highly anticipated DMZ mode will also arrive, bringing even more attention to the game.

That said, The Game Awards 2022, which will take place on December 8, have nominated Modern Warfare 2 for multiple awards, and it’s up to the public to decide who wins.

As well as being nominated for the Best Multiplayer Game award, Modern Warfare 2 has also been nominated for the Best Action Game and Best Audio Design awards.

If you’d like to celebrate Infinity Ward, Activision, and all the other studios that helped make Modern Warfare 2 earn these nominations, here’s our guide on participating in the Game Awards 2022’s ballots.

How to vote for The Game Awards 2022

For those looking to vote for Modern Warfare 2 or any other game in the Game Awards 2022, simply follow these steps:

Visit The Game Awards website before December 8, 2022 Sign into the website using either your Twitter, Twitch, Facebook, or Google account Select the button that says “Vote Note” and then “Start Voting” Decide which games deserve your vote in all 31 categories

Once you’ve voted for every category, you have successfully voted in the 2022 Game Awards. Modern Warfare 2 has been nominated for three awards, so keep an eye out as you’re going through all 31 of the categories.

For more, make sure you check out everything we know about CoD 2023 and Treyarch’s next Call of Duty game.

Image Credits: Activision