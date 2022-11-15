Montgomery’s Beard ousted in NCS tennis final

Sonoma County was certainly well represented at the North Coast Section girls prep tennis tournaments.

Led by Montgomery’s Caroline Beard — the top seed in Division I singles — the North Bay League Oak division also had three doubles teams competing for a section title.

Beard breezed through the opening two matches to get to Tuesday’s semifinals. She beat Maya Peav of Dublin 6-4, 6-0 and Tamalpais’ Gabriella Plonowski 6-1, 6-2.

On Tuesday, Beard met her match in Las Lomas’ Eden Fong. In a match that lasted three hours, the Montgomery standout eventually won in three sets, 6-7, 6-2, 6-1.

That set her up for a finals match with second-seeded Montana Parkinson of Amador Valley.

Due to the long semifinal match, however, Beard was only given a 30-minute rest period before the final. Parkinson took the NCS title with a 6-1, 6-3 victory.

“She was just too tired,” Montgomery head coach Ricky Del Rosario said. “She did good, though; she’s tough as nails.”

The Division 1 doubles tournament featured a pair of Maria Carrillo teams. Kayla Nguyen and Colleen Morris, who played Nos. 1 and 2 singles all year long, made it to the quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Kalissa Root and Camryn Huston of Heritage.

That win saw them take on No. 1 seed and eventual NCS champions Nikitha Desai and Jiwho Kwun of Dougherty Valley. Desai and Kwun were too much for the top Pumas duo, winning 6-1, 6-2.

“As players who played singles most of the season, they competed well in the doubles tournament,” Pumas head coach Steve Carrillo said of Nguyen and Morris. “Unfortunately, the draw pitted us against the top-seeded and more experienced doubles teams. While our girls’’s ground strokes were solid, the superior movement, serving and net play won the day for their opponents.”

The other Maria Carrillo team, Shruti Pillai and Kailyn Shin, also made it to the quarterfinals by beating Monte Vista’s Maddy Park and Sophie Ye 6-2, 6-2. They then fell Annesley Krawitt and Ella Povio of Redwood in a tight two-setter, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5).

Over in the Division 2 doubles tournament, the Cardinal Newman duo of Suzanna Huxtrum and Sophia Manville lost a first-round match to Anne Jumper and Kate Jumper of Piedmont 6-3, 6-2.