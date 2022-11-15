Mortgage warning – Homeowners will ‘no doubt be affected’ by Budget

With the Autumn Budget this week, many homeowners may be looking to the Government to provide support for those who cannot keep up with rising bills. The Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) estimated 750,000 households, or 2.4 million people, with a mortgage are already in poverty.

Martyn Bridges, Director of Technical Services at Worcester Bosch explained what Britons could expect to see after the Budget.

He said: “There is much speculation around the themes and outcomes of Jeremy Hunt’s Budget speech on Thursday, but with spending cuts, tax rises, and benefits likely covered, the finances of millions of homeowners will no doubt be affected.

“The focus will be on support or lack of for those most affected by the cost-of-living.

“With a focus on keeping homes warm this winter, we realise the struggles millions of Britons will face paying bills. This could get worse, or better, next week.

