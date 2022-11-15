Nadal continues run of losses with ATP Finals defeat to Aliassime

Rafael Nadal suffered his fourth defeat in a row as Felix Auger-Aliassime downed the top seed 6-3 6-4 at the ATP Finals on Tuesday. It means the world No 2 could be eliminated from the group stage as early as tonight depending on the result of the other Green Group match between Taylor Fritz and Casper Ruud, ruining his chances of securing the year-end No 1 ranking.

Nadal and Auger-Aliassime were both looking for their first win at this week’s ATP Finals after losing their respective opening matches in the Green Group on Sunday. The contest had an extra element of intrigue with the Canadian being coached by Nadal’s uncle Toni, as the 61-year-old opted to sit in Auger-Aliassime’s camp against his nephew and former charge.

It was a shaky start for the fifth seed as he immediately found himself facing two break points but Auger-Aliassime managed to get through the game and failed to lose another point on his serve until 3-3, when Nadal set up two more break points. It was another strong display from the 22-year-old to hold on as he continued to dominate on his first serve points, having won 17 of 17.

The top seed suddenly found himself in trouble as he lost four straight points on his serve to go from 40-0 to deuce, throwing a couple of double faults in to ultimately cost him the game as Auger-Aliassime earned his first break of the match and converted immediately courtesy of an error from the Nadal racket.

