Nadal dumped out of ATP Finals as Alcaraz clinches new landmark

Rafael Nadal has officially crashed out of the ATP Finals following his defeat to Felix Auger-Aliassime on Tuesday. Casper Ruud needed to put just one set on the board against Taylor Fritz to confirm the Spaniard’s exit, and it means that Carlos Alcaraz will finish 2022 as the youngest-ever year-end world No 1.

Back-to-back defeats at the ATP Finals have contributed to a four-match losing streak for Nadal in men’s singles. That stretches back to his agonising US Open round of 16 loss to Frances Tiafoe on September 5, with his last win coming the day before against Richard Gasquet.

Nadal’s straight-sets loss against Fritz on Sunday was followed up with another convincing defeat against Auger-Aliassime, with the Canadian prevailing 6-3 6-4. After the match, the 36-year-old cast doubt over whether he could hit his former heights, but claimed that he would ‘die for it’.

The result left his progression to the semi-finals out of his hands, with US Open finalist Ruud only needing a single set against Fritz to send the 22-time Grand Slam champion packing.

