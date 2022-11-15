NASA rocket live stream — where you can watch Artemis launch tomorrow

NASA’s Artemis I mission is scheduled to blast off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida tomorrow, with a two-hour launch window that will open at 1.04am EST (06.04am GMT). After leaving Earth via the maiden flight of the 322-feet-tall Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the Orion space capsule will loop repeatedly around the Moon, passing as close to the lunar surface as 62 miles, but also journeying out some 40,000 miles beyond the Moon.
A successful launch tomorrow, NASA said, will see Orion — uncrewed, but bearing three radiation-measuring “phantoms” — ultimately splash down in the Pacific on December 11. It is during this return that one of the key goals of the mission will be achieved, specifically testing the integrity of the capsule’s heat shields as it goes through atmospheric re-entry.
People living in Florida prepared to stay up into the small hours of the morning will have the chance to glimpse the SLS soaring up through the atmosphere.
In fact, the Space Coast Office of tourism told Express.co.uk last week they are expecting more than 100,000 people to be visiting the area around the Kennedy Space Centre tomorrow for the landmark launch.
NASA will be opening the visitor centre at the Kennedy Space Centre, some 8 miles from the launch pad, from 8.00pm EST tonight — with tickets available online for $99 (around £87 — which includes two launch attempts and a second daily admission ticket for later use).
The space agency said: “A limited number of main visitor complex launch viewing packages have been made available for experiencing the historic launch of NASA’s Artemis I rocket.
“Don’t miss out on being a part of NASA’s return to the Moon and beyond!
“Designated viewing locations are set up in the Atlantis South Lot and the Atlantis West Pavillion. You will see the launch as soon as the rocket clears the tree line.”
For those not able to be at the launch, NASA is also providing a dedicated livestream — with running commentary — using footage taken from around the launch pad.
The stream can be watched here, in the video above, or on either the NASA Live website, or via NASA’s YouTube channel.
The space agency’s coverage of the launch can also be watched via the NASA app, which is available for both iOS and Android devices.
The launch may also be viewed on other platforms, including Dailymotion, Facebook, LinkedIn, Theta.tv, Twitch.tv and Twitter.
Assuming Artemis I proves successful, tomorrow’s mission will be followed up by Artemis II in around May 2024, which will carry a four-person crew more than 5,523 miles beyond the Moon — further than any human has ever been from the Earth — on an 8–10 day flight test.
Building on this, no earlier than 2025, the Artemis III mission will see four astronauts travel in an Orion capsule to the planned Lunar Gateway space station in the Moon’s orbit, spending a total of 30 days in space.
Two of these explorers, including the first woman and person of colour to walk on the Moon, will be carried down to the lunar surface by the Gateway’s “human landing system”.
They will spend a week exploring the surface of the Moon’s South Pole, a region previously unvisited by humans, conducting various experiments including the sampling of the water ice that was first detected on the lunar surface back in 1971.
Should NASA prove unable to get the Artemis I mission off the ground tomorrow morning, however, a backup two-hour launch window is also available on Saturday, opening at 1.45am (6.45am GMT) in the morning.
Launch opportunities are also potentially available on November 23–25 and 27, as well as December 9–13, 15–16 and 16–22.
However, use of these slots will require approval of the US Space Force’s Eastern Range, and should Artemis I be delayed for too long, the need may arise to roll back the SLS to the vehicle assembly building once again.
This would be necessary to recharge the batteries in the CubeSat payloads and the rocket’s so-called flight termination system, which allows NASA to safely destroy the SLS in the event of an issue occurring after takeoff.
