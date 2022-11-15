Netflix Announces ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 Release Date

Single’s Inferno, the South Korean dating show that took Netflix by storm earlier this year, is set to return with a second season.

For those unfamiliar, the buzzy series made its debut in December 2021, becoming the first Korean reality title to join the streamer’s Top 10 TV Shows. The first season saw breakout stars like Song Ji-a, who was originally a YouTuber, although shortly after the influencer faced backlash for wearing fake designer goods on the show. Meanwhile, Kang So-yeon made her debut as a solo K-pop artist after her breakthrough moment from the show.

Additionally, the series received criticism due to the comments some of the contestants made about skin color. Throughout the series, skin color was one of the features the men on the show would comment on, implying that light and fair skin equates to being beautiful. Netflix Korea later responded to the backlash, noting that those remarks are colorist. “In the cultural aspect, there are things that are acceptable in Korea but not in other countries. So yes, there are countless cases of this concern. So we realized the studies on humanities were necessary. And it is very important and we are considering with most seriousness. There are instances when we do our own translation, subtitles, dubbing, and more, but there are cases when we hire a third-party company,” a representative said at the time.

Not much information is available yet, but Season 2 of Single’s Inferno will premiere on Netflix on December 13. The new installment will likely follow the format of the first season, where contestants are left “stranded” on an island, which they can leave to enjoy a night at a luxurious hotel if they find their match.