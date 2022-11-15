Netflix Original Korean Series ‘Black’ Leaving in December 2022

Another Netflix Original Korean series, Black, has just started showing a removal date, with it set to depart around the world in December 2022.

Created by Studio Dragon and iWill Media, Netflix picked up the streaming rights to the entire first season of Black a few days following the show’s completion on OCN in the US. It aired in South Korea between October and December 2017. According to newonnetflix.info, some regions carried the show as early as late October 2017.

The show was created by Hong-sun Kim, who has gone on to notably direct in Netflix’s Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area series. Other titles of his on Netflix include Voice and The Guest.

Here’s what you can expect if you do decide to take a look at the 18-episode first season of Black:

“A Grim Reaper, a detective and a woman who foresees death get ensnared in matters of life and death — and dark mysteries of twenty years past.”

The cast in the show included Song Seung-heon, Go Ara, Lee El, and Kim Dong-jun.

Netflix notably only carries the original Korean language audio track for the series, with no English dub being produced. A myriad of subtitle options are available, however.

Now, five years on from Netflix picking up the show, its due to leave the service on December 15th. A removal notice is now showing on the show’s page stating your “Last day to watch on Netflix: 14 December”.

This is one of several Korean series that Netflix has lost in recent months and years. Most recently, we saw Man to Man depart the service in June 2022. Other removals include Argon and a big batch of licensed titles last October 2021.

Will you miss Black when it leaves Netflix in December 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.