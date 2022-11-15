New restaurant in Wyandotte getting attention over their pickle pizza

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – A restaurant that recently opened in Wyandotte has been getting attention over a unique pizza recipe that includes a lot of pickles.

The Thirst Parlor Saloon in Wyandotte has been serving up a pickle pizza since the restaurant opened three weeks ago and it has reportedly been a best seller. The owner says there’s quite a story behind the DILL-icious pizza.

Steve Mallie, the owner of the well-known Mallie’s Sports Grill & Bar in Southgate, recently opened a new restaurant in Wyandotte called Thirst Parlor Saloon.

The owner is well known for his off-the-wall food ventures such as the world’s largest burger, two-pound tacos, the colossal ice cream sundae, and more all served at Mallie’s Sports Grill & Bar.

Mallie’s Sports Grill & Bar creations (Steve Mallie)

He started serving a pickle pizza at Mallie’s three years ago and when it came time to open a second restaurant, he knew it had to be on the menu.

Mallie told Local 4, the pickle pizza has been overwhelmingly successful.

“People are shocked that it is so good,” he said. “We sell at least three an hour, a couple dozen a day.”

The owner says he created the recipe on his own, as he does with all of his dishes. He says the dill pickle pizza has a garlic dill white sauce with parmesan, dill, and other seasonings, it’s topped with mozzarella and, of course, lots of pickles. The pizza is served with a sprinkle of dill on top.

The idea for a pickle pizza came after the Southgate location began serving homemade dill pickle soup.

“A waitress that had been with me from the start told me to do dill pickle soup,” he said. “People say the soup is better than any dill pickle soup they’ve had.”

Dill pickle soup images (Steve Mallie, Thirst Parlor Saloon)

The soup is so popular, Mallie makes 10 gallons every five days to meet the demand.

Mallie tells us that he believes the formula to his “somewhat success,” is to try to do things that are fun and off-the-wall.

“Whatever I do, I want to create memories,” he said. “That’s why we do the huge hamburger, huge taco, pickle soup, pickle pizza, when you leave my restaurant I want you not remembering it for days or weeks, but for life.”

In addition to the pickle pizza and the pickle soup, Mallie’s Sports Grill & Bar has also featured a dill pickle dip that was pretty successful as well as a dill pickle martini.

Steve says he takes a lot of pride in what he does and in the food he serves. “I’m very proud that people seem to love it.”

Mallie has been in the business for 18 years and says he always tries to make food fun. Who knows what he’ll do next.

