New royal engagement ring costs £40k – whereas Kate’s is worth £400k

Prince Phillip played a large part in the composition of Queen Elizabeth’s engagement ring. In 1947 he enlisted the help of London jeweller Philip Antrobus Ltd to create this stunning piece which is made up of eleven diamonds, a three-carat solitaire and five smaller stones.

Claire explained: “The late Queen’s engagement ring has a beautiful origin story. Prince Phillip realised he didn’t have the money to buy a fitting engagement ring for Her Majesty, so turned to his mother who donated a beautiful three-carat centre diamond from her own collection.”

In third place, is Meghan Markle’s £140,000 ring from Prince Harry. Taking cues from his grandfather, the Duke of Sussex designed this stunning piece himself.

The trilogy ring features a three-carat cushion cut centre diamond surrounded by two round diamonds that are both estimated at just under a carat each.