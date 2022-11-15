Norway: Safety Watchdog Launches Probe as Offshore Rig Worker Suffers Serious Injury

The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) has launched an investigation into an incident involving serious personal injury on the Linus jack-up drilling rig on November 10, 2022.

“An incident has been reported to the PSA where a person was subject to crushing during work on a cantilever drag chain. The injured person was flown by a search and rescue (SAR) helicopter to Stavanger University Hospital,” the PSA Norway said Friday.

The incident occurred on the Tommeliten field in the North Sea, where ConocoPhillips is the operator. As of recently, the Linus jack-up rig is operated by Odfjell Platform Drilling AS. A month ago, the PSA granted its Acknowledgement of Compliance (AoC) for the rig. A granted AoC statement means that a rig is fit for operation on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

As for the incident, the PSA said Friday that the police had been notified.

“A serious view of the incident is taken by the PSA, which has decided to begin an investigation,” the safety body said.

“The main objectives are to identify the causes of the incident and possible lessons learned, and to share this information with the industry,” the PSA added.

The Linus jack-up rig first received an AoC in 2014, when it was operated by Seadrill.

SFL Corporation, the owner of the jack-up drilling rig, back in February, signed a rig management deal with offshore drilling firm Odfjell Drilling for the provision of management services for the harsh-environment unit.

The rig, delivered in 2014, is employed on a long-term drilling contract with ConocoPhillips in the Norwegian section of the North Sea, with the contract running until the fourth quarter of 2028.