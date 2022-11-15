Categories
UK

Norwegian Greentech to supply BWTS for two Ulstein newbuilds


Norwegian Greentech's chemical-free system has a compact design suited to difficult-to-fit engine or pump rooms (source: Norwegian Greentech)

Norwegian Greentech’s chemical-free system has a compact design suited to difficult-to-fit engine or pump rooms (source: Norwegian Greentech)



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: