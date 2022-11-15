Norwegian Greentech to supply BWTS for two Ulstein newbuilds

Norwegian Greentech, a supplier of ballast water treatment systems and other marine water treatment systems, is a subsidiary of HAV Group. The company has developed a method that combines UV and filters on its systems. The chemical-free system has a compact design suited to difficult-to-fit engine or pump rooms.

“We have sold 12 systems to Ulstein Group and eight systems to Olympic since we established Norwegian Greentech. Following several years of a weak newbuilding market for offshore vessels, it is great to see two key players join forces and maintain the solid collaboration within the maritime cluster in the Sunnmøre region,” said Norwegian Greentech Sales engineer Lars-Tore Lynge.

The ballast water treatment systems will be manufactured at Norwegian Greentech’s headquarters in Fosnavåg, Norway before delivery to Ulstein. Norwegian Greentech did not disclose the value of the contract.

In July, Olympic Group contracted Ulstein to build two commissioning service operation vessels with options for two more vessels. These newbuilds are based on Ulstein’s SX222 design with a twin X-Stern and feature hybrid-battery propulsion while being methanol fuel-ready. When complete, they will serve the offshore wind sector.