‘Not a good look’ I’m A Celeb viewers torn over Mike Tindall ‘revoluti

In the Bush Telegraph, the soap star confessed that she wasn’t sure whether or not Matt was being genuine in his reasons for coming onto the show.

She commented: “I really believed him when he said that thing about, ‘I’m looking for forgiveness’ but the other things that come into play I am like ‘are you?’.

“I think Matt is doing everything he can to fit in as the days go by we’re finding more and more common ground so that’s nice that there’s something other than that the elephant in the room.

“Because there is an elephant in the room, I’m hoping we’re all trying to see past it.”

Meanwhile, Matt remains unaware of certain people being unhappy with his role as he commented that the camp is in a good place and everyone is happy.

