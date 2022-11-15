Obituaries in York, PA | York Dispatch

Fred James Bailey III, 71, of Hatfield, PA, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Carol (Garrett) Bailey deceased, having been married for 47 blessed years. Born November 22, 1950, in York, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Fred James II and Melna (Farmer) Bailey. Jim was a graduate of Northeastern Christian Junior College and Harding University with a BA in Biology. Jim served in the United States Army from 1972-1976 in the Biological Science Division. He was stationed at Presidio, San Francisco, CA and Fort Knox, KY. After an honorable discharge from the Army, Jim started his career at Merck, which fulfilled a dream to work for a leading pharmaceutical company. He worked at Merck for 33 years with a focus in vaccines and research facility development. Jim and Carol were married in 1972. They were soulmates who lived a life dedicated to serving others. He was a longtime member of the North Penn Church of Christ, where he served as a Deacon for many years and an Elder for the past 13 years. Along with his wife Carol they taught, mentored, and loved the congregation as dedicated members of the church. For more than 40 years, Jim volunteered his talents to serve at Camp Manatawny in various roles, however his favorite time was spent alongside Carol in the camp kitchen where he was known as the “grill sargent.” In honor of their dedication and service in the kitchen, the dining hall was named after them. Jim served on the Camp Board of Directors taking care of facilities and grounds for many years and continued to volunteer his time year round taking care of camp even after his Board tenure was complete. Jim had many interests: gardening, birding, antique cars, genealogy, traveling, and being involved in his grandchildren’s many activities. His faith was strong and it brought him great comfort all his life. He was a loving father, a gentleman, a hard worker, and treasured all of his relationships. He was greatly loved and will be missed by many. He would often tell his children and grandchildren, Love God, Serve Others, and Grow Together. Jim is survived by his two daughters: Allison Gladfelter, husband Nico, and their two daughters Paige and Brooke of Brick, NJ; Lauren Popeck, husband Nick, and their children Cameron and Lyla, of Longwood, FL. He is also survived by his brother John W. Bailey and wife Jane, of Spring Grove, PA. In addition he was a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Interment and Graveside Military Memorial will be on Friday, November 25th at 1:00pm at Spring Grove Cemetery, 279-315 Constitution Ave., Spring Grove, PA 17362. Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, November 26th at 2:00pm at North Penn Church of Christ, 300 North Wales Road, North Wales, PA 19454. The service will be live streamed on the church YouTube channel. www.youtube.com/channel/UCDEPVmNt6NVyasCBkLPBdsA In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Camp Manatawny, 33 Camp Road, Douglassville, PA 19518 or North Penn Church of Christ, 300 North Wales, Road, PA 19454

Posted online on November 15, 2022 Published in York Daily Record, York Dispatch