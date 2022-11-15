OKX shapes the future of DeFi with Web3 Yield

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OKX , a world-leading cryptocurrency platform, has launched Web3 Yield as part of its expanding portfolio of leading Web3 offerings.

OKX Web3 Yield makes it easy for users to discover the best ways to earn on their crypto. Earning prospects can be sorted by token, DeFi protocol or chain to allow users to find the best opportunities and start earning quickly and with a handful of clicks.

When it’s time to redeem, OKX seamlessly retrieves users’ assets and rewards from third-party protocols to allow staked assets to be redeemed with as little as a single click. The OKX Web3 portal allows for streamlined access to protocols like Aave, Curve, Compound, Yearn and Uniswap all in one place. The tool also offers on-chain asset management by allowing users to view, redeem, claim tokens, or make additional trades at any time, all in their OKX Web3 Wallet. This feature is currently only available on the OKX mobile app.

OKX Web3 Yield beta testers had the below to say about the new trading product:

“This made web3 so convenient to interact with and also starter-friendly when it comes to DeFi. Also this included all the protocols for assets like USDT. You can see an overview of available protocols and their APRs as well.”

“The Yield product makes it so easy to invest in DeFi. It gathers opportunities from various chains and protocols and clearly shows them on the page.”

“This wallet has everything you need to manage your assets.”

Find out more about OKX Web3 Yield in our blog post here .

Or if you’re ready to get started, simply navigate to the “Yield” section of the Web3 Wallet in the OKX app.

About OKX

OKX is the second largest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 20 million global customers, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for investors and professional traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new financial and engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond OKX’s exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform’s latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.