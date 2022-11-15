Opinion: Stop environmental racism in Bridgeport

Let me call your attention to a textbook case of environmental racism brewing in Bridgeport. Bassick High School is

proposed to be rebuilt

in the South End neighborhood, replacing a demolished University of Bridgeport building near Broad Street and 80 University Ave., which is highly problematic.

1) This location is a FEMA designated Special Flood Hazard Area AE; 2) neither the City Environmental Impact Study nor the State Environmental Impact Evaluation were conducted; 3) there was no public hearing for folks to voice their concerns; and 4) Bassick would be in walking and breathing distance of multiple major air polluting fossil fuel plants including Bridgeport’s Harbor Station 5 (PSEG), Bridgeport Energy LLC (Cogentrix), and two NuPower hydrogen fuel cells.

Building Bassick here would endanger the lives of students, faculty and local residents, leaving them vulnerable to climate change-induced sea level rise and extreme weather events as scientists predict that superstorms and hurricanes like Sandy will become stronger and more frequent.

What I want to know:

Why is the city of Bridgeport ignoring science and putting the health of its constituents at risk?

When will state agencies get proactive about preventing injustices like this from happening?

Why should over 100 million taxpayer dollars be wasted on a school that could be destroyed by a hurricane within decades when they could simply build this school elsewhere?

When will Connecticut stop treating communities like Bridgeport as sacrifice zones?

Building Bassick in a FEMA Flood Zone simply doesn’t make sense when the climate crisis calls for coastal adaptation like

managed retreat

. Justifying this faulty decision by stating

enough regulatory boxes

were checked off — regulations which are probably due for an update — is neither morally sufficient nor environmentally just.

According to

CIRCA

funded research, “[there is] remarkable consensus among models in projecting significant increase of inland flooding risks.” Moreover,

Resilient Bridgeport

has been

delayed indefinitely

due to funding issues — despite the unprecedented windfall of federal funding via the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act. Allegedly,

design changes

will be made for Bassick High to accommodate the

lack of climate resilient infrastructure

promised by Resilient Bridgeport; however, the public still has not been informed on these changes nor been able to provide comment. Additionally,

research shows

that increased vegetation helps weaken coastal flooding and wave action during superstorms, making Seaside Park a living resilience infrastructure we must protect.

Without the environmental impact assessments, the true impact Bassick will have on Long Island Sound (e.g. increased

sewage flow

,

impervious coverage

), Seaside Park’s ecosystem, and neighborhood air quality is unknown. What I do know is that Bassick’s young students, dedicated teachers and local residents would be inhaling the pollutants emitted from nearby fossil fuel energy plants which contribute to adverse health outcomes like heart or lung diseases (e.g asthma, bronchitis, and susceptibility to symptoms), increased emergency room visits and hospital admissions, and premature deaths. Building Bassick here is a public health risk which could worsen existing health

inequities

. We must prevent this from moving forward. Just ask yourself: would I willingly send my child to this school?

I call on Mayor Ganim, the Bridgeport Board of Education, Commissioner Dykes of DEEP, Commissioner Gilman of DAS, and newly reelected Gov. Ned Lamont to accept accountability for this project and:

• Stop construction of Bassick High without the City Environmental Impact Study and a State Environmental Impact Evaluation.

• Evaluate alternative locations and host accessible in-person and virtual public hearing for Bassick High students, their parents, staff, and other affected residents.

• Pursue federal funds to update and implement Resilient Bridgeport and protect the South End!

I encourage Bridgeport residents to have your voices heard on Monday, Nov. 21:

Speak at City Hall (45 Lyons Terrace) during the 7 p.m. City Council meeting; complete the



ridiculously inaccessible registration

by Wednesday, Nov. 16; and submit a letter to the city clerk via email at

Frances.ortiz@bridgeportct.gov

As a proud Bassick Lion and Class of 2016 salutatorian, I refuse to let this devastating and frankly disrespectful decision be made for a community I love. Bridgeport deserves better so let’s save Bassick High together!

Kat Morris, of New Haven, is a former Bridgeport resident.