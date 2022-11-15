Opinion: Stop environmental racism in Bridgeport

Let me call your attention to a textbook case of environmental racism brewing in Bridgeport. Bassick High School is
proposed to be rebuilt
in the South End neighborhood, replacing a demolished University of Bridgeport building near Broad Street and 80 University Ave., which is highly problematic.
1) This location is a FEMA designated Special Flood Hazard Area AE; 2) neither the City Environmental Impact Study nor the State Environmental Impact Evaluation were conducted; 3) there was no public hearing for folks to voice their concerns; and 4) Bassick would be in walking and breathing distance of multiple major air polluting fossil fuel plants including Bridgeport’s Harbor Station 5 (PSEG), Bridgeport Energy LLC (Cogentrix), and two NuPower hydrogen fuel cells.
Source link