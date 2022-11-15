Paul accepts Fury fight offer and presents contract deadline for fight

Jake Paul has set Tommy Fury a seven-day deadline to come to terms with him for a third fight attempt. The YouTube star confirms that he is willing to go along with TNT’s plans to host the fight in the United Kingdom next February.
In a message to Fury’s promoter Frank Warren, posted to social media, he wrote: “Dear Frank Warren, I agree to fight Tommy in Manchester or London in Feb. I’ll come to his country, no more running. His baby is due then & you’ve said it’s no issue. Since John is adamant we’ve agreed, I am giving u (sic) 7 days to present a signed contract by Tommy or I’m moving on.”
Paul’s response comes after Tommy’s dad John claimed that Paul’s manager Nakisa Bidarian verbally agreed to stage a contest between the two rivals in February.
Speaking at the post-fight press conference after Tommy’s exhibition bout against Rolly Lambert on the Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Olatunji card at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, John said: “Can I say one thing here though. I have looked him down, backed him up into a corner, and check-mated him. He has agreed to a February bout.
The pair have already been scheduled to face each other on two occasions to no avail. In December, ahead of their first attempt, Fury was forced to pull out with a broken rib before their August date was scrapped when TNT was denied entry to the United States – where the fight was set to take place.
With Fury recently confirming that he is still unable to cross the pond, the Brit challenged Paul to a fight in the United Kingdom. Now, Paul has accepted that offer officially via social media.
