Paul accepts Fury fight offer and presents contract deadline for fight

Jake Paul has set Tommy Fury a seven-day deadline to come to terms with him for a third fight attempt. The YouTube star confirms that he is willing to go along with TNT’s plans to host the fight in the United Kingdom next February.

In a message to Fury’s promoter Frank Warren, posted to social media, he wrote: “Dear Frank Warren, I agree to fight Tommy in Manchester or London in Feb. I’ll come to his country, no more running. His baby is due then & you’ve said it’s no issue. Since John is adamant we’ve agreed, I am giving u (sic) 7 days to present a signed contract by Tommy or I’m moving on.”

Paul’s response comes after Tommy’s dad John claimed that Paul’s manager Nakisa Bidarian verbally agreed to stage a contest between the two rivals in February.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference after Tommy’s exhibition bout against Rolly Lambert on the Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Olatunji card at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, John said: “Can I say one thing here though. I have looked him down, backed him up into a corner, and check-mated him. He has agreed to a February bout.