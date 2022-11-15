Paul McCartney Recalls Beatles Once Formed Human ‘Sandwich’ to Avoid Freezing

When Paul McCartney was in The Beatles, he was very close with John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr. They got so close, in fact, that they once formed what McCartney calls a “Beatles sandwich.” He explained exactly what that entailed.

L-R: John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison| Jeff Hochberg/Getty Images

McCartney was a guest on the Inside Out with Paul Mercurio podcast on Oct. 10. Reminiscing about The Beatles’ career, McCartney told the “Beatles sandwich” story.

Touring with The Beatles’ wasn’t always glamorous

The Beatles toured throughout the ‘60s. Before they were the world’s most famous band, they didn’t always have the best amenities.

“I always say The Beatles was a unit,” McCartney said on Inside Out. “We were a unit that we’d worked together a lot. We lived in and out of each other’s pockets. I mean, Once when it was really cold and the window blew out on a van, we actually lay on top of each other in a Beatles sandwich. At this point, you’re getting pretty intimate, knowing each other.”

Paul McCartney swore off future Beatles sandwiches

By the time they wrote and recorded Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, The Beatles were tired of touring conditions. McCartney said avoiding such Beatles sandwiches was a motivating factor in that landmark album.