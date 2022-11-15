Categories
Paul McCartney Talks Abbey Road’s Influence on The Beatles in New Disney+ Trailer for ‘If These Walls Could Sing’: ‘This Was Our Home’

Beatles legend Paul McCartney‘s daughter, Mary, conceived a film that explains her family’s personal and professional connection to an iconic 90-year-old building located in Northwest London. A new documentary exploring the cultural significance of Abbey Road Studios titled If These Walls Could Sing tells the studio’s story and its importance in music history. Paul adds his own anecdotes of working with The Beatles in the iconic space, revealing, “this was our home.”

The Beatles pose at Abbey Road Studios in June 1967 during a press call to promote their performance of the song 'All You Need Is Love' as part of the 'Our World' worldwide satellite broadcast.
Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, and John Lennon at Abbey Road Studios in East London, UK | David Redfern/Redferns/Getty Images

What is ‘If These Walls Could Sing’ about?

The documentary film tells the story of a nondescript white building that became the creative base for The Beatles. Studio Two is where the Fab Four recorded almost all of their music between 1962 and 1970. John Lennon, Ringo Starr, George Harrison, and Paul McCartney loved Abbey Road studio so much that they named their 1969 album after the street where the studio resides.

