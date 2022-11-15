Pentiment Available Now – Xbox Wire

Obsidian Entertainment is proud to announce the release of Pentiment today for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10/11 PC, Steam, and with Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass. Transport yourself back to 16th century upper Bavaria in this narrative adventure game, where you’ll come face to face with choices and consequences that will ripple throughout a small community for years to come.

Deeply rooted in history, immerse yourself in the fictional town of Tassing and Kiersau Abbey as you familiarize yourself with the people who live there. From bakers to blacksmiths, children and the elderly, nuns to monks, and so much more, you will get to know the people that make up this community as you play as Andreas Maler, a journeyman artist from Nuremberg.

Players will realize their time is limited as they utilize their chosen educational background and lifestyle to investigate and uncover the mysteries and scandals that lie in this quaint town, all while working toward saving the life of their close friend. Use your wit and ability to get to know the people who make up this community through conversations and even sometimes through minigames that will help immerse you into the story and give you a brief glimpse of what life is like for this town. But use your time wisely because while opportunities to get to know people will arise, you won’t have time to do everything.

Players must choose the leads they want to investigate as they will only have so much time to make their deductions on who could be behind the murder. So decide where to spend your time and present your findings, but know that whoever is chosen based on the information you uncover, the repercussions from this decision will have an impact throughout the town for the rest of the game.

Of course, it will be up to you to conclude who you think the murderer is and each player may end up following their own lines of thinking. Regardless, as with every decision in life, you will need to live with the consequences of your choices as you watch them unfold over the next 25 years.

Pentiment is available now for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10/11 PC, and Steam for $19.99. It is also available with Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.