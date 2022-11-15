Pet of the Week: Champ

EUGENE, Ore. — Champ is a young, energetic dog who is looking for a lifelong adventure buddy!

Champ is a one-year-old Australian Cattle dog mix with a ton of energy and a lot of smarts. Because he is so energetic, Greenhill Humane Society says he should have a family that will provide him with consistent exercise and routine. When he does get out, though, he loves to zoom around and play with toys until he’s worn out, whereupon he’ll melt into your lap for pets.

Greenhill says Champ is still working on building up his confidence, and isn’t too comfortable around other dogs. Because of this, Greenhill staff recommend that Champ start out as the only dog in the home until he can get used to his new environment. He’s very affectionate and bonds with people very tightly, so he’ll need to go to a family that is home more often than not. Greenhill says Champ weighs about 55 pounds, and is neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on his vaccines. Champ is a young fellow with a lot of energy and a lot of love to give!

Champ was Tuesday’s Pet of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.

If you are interested in Champ or the other animals at Greenhill Humane Society, more information is available here.

Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.