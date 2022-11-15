Pete And Em Rata Were Apparently Seen “Holding Hands” Following His Split From Kim K

No, your eyes are not deceiving you. According to an unverified tip submitted to celebrity gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi, Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski were apparently seen getting cozy in New York City.
As I’m sure you don’t need to be told, it’s been quite a wild year for Pete.
He kicked off 2022 as the boyfriend of Kim Kardashian, and as a couple they navigated a number of highs and lows — namely, a huge public dispute with her ex-husband Kanye West — before eventually splitting up in August.
It goes without saying that Kim and Pete’s pairing wasn’t something that any of us had predicted, although the former Saturday Night Live star had long intrigued fans with his dating history, having previously been linked to a number of super-hot women.
Firstly, Pete was famously engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018, and despite breaking up just two months later, the comedian firmly solidified himself in the pop culture history books by inspiring songs across her discography.
In the years that followed, he was romantically linked with Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, and Phoebe Dynevor, before eventually sparking a romance with Kim in October 2021.
Over the course of Pete and Kim’s highly publicized nine-month relationship, Pete was often credited by Kim’s family, friends, and fans for having renewed her confidence and given her a new lease of life in the aftermath of her divorce from Kanye.
And so, when they ultimately split this summer, it wasn’t long before fans started theorizing that Pete could be of service to other newly single celebs, with names like Miley Cyrus, Julia Fox, and *checks notes* Jennifer Coolidge being thrown into the mix.
However, one candidate consistently came out on top, and that was Emily Ratajkowski.
This was largely thanks to timing, given that less than three weeks before Pete and Kim’s split, rumors began swirling that Emily and her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard, were getting divorced.
And now, there’s a possibility that the internet’s predictions might just be coming to fruition, with a claim that the duo were spotted hanging out recently.
On Sunday, someone submitted an anonymous message to DeuxMoi — a pseudonymous Instagram account that posts celebrity gossip and blind items — claiming that they’d seen Emily and Pete on a “date.”
“CANT BELIEVE IM SAYING THIS,” the anonymous source wrote. “EMRATA AND PETE DAVIDSON ON A DATE IN BROOKLYN TOGETHER. HOLDING HANDS AND ALLLLL.”
The user went on to say that the pair were very affectionate, writing that they’re “clearly hooking up.”
Before long, the DeuxMoi account owner reposted the tip to Twitter and sparked an immediate frenzy of responses, many fans echoing the sentiment that the alleged sighting wasn’t the least bit surprising to them.
But, before anyone gets too excited, it’s worth noting that there’s an equal — if not greater — probability that the tip could be completely false. BuzzFeed News has reached out to representatives for Emily and Pete for comment.
While entertaining, DeuxMoi lacks credibility and most tips are completely unverified, meaning that — other than fans’ hopes and dreams — there’s little backing to the alleged Em and Pete sighting.
On top of that, a few fans have been quick to note that Pete is believed to be acquainted with Emily’s ex-husband, and the duo have actually been photographed hanging out in the past.
Similarly, Kim and Emily have also been known to run in similar circles (famously posing for a topless selfie together). And though they may not be close friends, they do follow each other on Instagram, which — especially for someone with an online presence as meticulously curated as Kim’s — suggests they’re friendly with one another at the least.
Of course, Emily is very active on TikTok, and so there’s every chance she might shut the rumors down herself — besides, this wouldn’t be the first time since her split from Sebastian that she’s seemingly had to clear up chatter about her love life.
Soon after, she gave an interview with Variety, in which she appeared to shut down the rumors by emphasizing that she’s very much single and living life to the fullest.
“One of the things I write about in the last essay of the book is about control and kind of understanding that one of the best ways to actually be happy and have some semblance of control is letting go,” she said, making reference to her 2021 book of essays, My Body.
“I’m newly single for basically the first time in my life ever,” she added, “and I just feel like I’m kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m being perceived.”
