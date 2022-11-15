Pocket money being replaced with modern rewards like extra mobile data

The research found more than four in five parents (84 percent) are now turning to these alternative “payments”.

And over half (56 percent) choose to give other treats like this as a way of stopping their kids from spending their money all in one go – while 44 percent prefer different methods as it is cheaper.

The research, commissioned by Sky Mobile, also found that while some are still giving money for chores (23 percent), more than a third of those (36 percent) would consider switching to something else as a savvy alternative.

Sharing her families’ experience with pocket money, singer, songwriter and mum of two, Louise Redknapp, said: “Like lots of parents, I’ve also been asked by my kids for a variety of alternative ways for them to receive their pocket money.

“Mixing it up by purchasing extra mobile data, mobile gaming credits, or a bit more screen time, is a great way to encourage children to help around the house and reward good behaviour – it’s a successful tried and tested method in our house.

“And to help us parents, Sky Mobile lets you share your spare data – a fab alternative to say thanks.”

The study also found children ask for additional mobile phone data three times a month – and for those who are able to share it, the going rate per chore is three gigabytes.

An average of four chores are completed by kids each week – with the most popular including setting or clearing the table (48 percent), washing up (37 percent), and unloading or loading the dishwasher (36 percent).